On Harry's UK Visit, King's 'Full Program' Prevents a Meeting

Prince Harry is back in the UK for the first time since February, but he won't be seeing his father on this visit. A spokesperson for Harry says that while the prince "hopes to see [King Charles] soon," the monarch's "full program" makes a meeting impossible this time around, the BBC reports. Harry, who is now officially a US resident and lives in California with his family, was last in the UK in February to visit his father after the king was diagnosed with cancer. His current visit is to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style sporting competition he founded for injured and sick armed forces personnel.

A "thanksgiving" service related to the games will be held at London's St. Paul's Cathedral Wednesday, and no other senior royals appear to be planning to attend. Buckingham Palace also has not commented on Harry's visit. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," reads the statement from Harry's spokesperson in full, per HuffPost. "The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." (More Prince Harry stories.)