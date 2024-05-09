Severe Storms Tear Through Southeast

Forecasters warned a wave of dangerous storms in the US could march through parts of the South early Thursday, after storms a day earlier spawned damaging tornadoes and massive hail, leaving two dead in Tennessee and one dead in North Carolina. The storms continue an outbreak of torrential rain and tornadoes that has cut across the country this week, from the Plains to the Midwest and now the southeastern US, the AP reports.

Amid Wednesday's storms, the National Weather Service continued issuing tornado warnings that stretched past midnight in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky. Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a tornado watch through the pre-dawn hours.