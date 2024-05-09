A Little Bieber Is on the Way

Hailey Bieber expressed irritation in an interview last fall about rumors that she was pregnant, saying, "When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know." The internet received its notification Thursday, when she posted the announcement of her pregnancy and four photos on Instagram, tagging her husband, Justin. A representative told People that the model is just past six months pregnant.
Bieber, 27, and her pop singer husband, 30, married in September 2018. They've since both dealt with health issues, per NBC News. Justin Bieber announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, not long after his wife said she'd had strokelike symptoms and a small blot clot had been found in her brain. Hailey Bieber has said that while she'd prefer to raise her children out of spotlight, it's "probably totally unavoidable." (More Hailey Bieber stories.)