Here's What the Archbishop of Canterbury Thinks About the Royals

After all the attention paid to the lack of a meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry on the occasion of the younger royal's return visit to the UK, even the Archbishop of Canterbury is weighing in. "We must not judge them. They're human beings, they must not be judged. They need to be prayed for and supported," said Justin Welby during an appearance on Good Morning Britain cited by People . Welby officiated Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

On the topic of the king and Princess Kate, both of whom have recently been diagnosed with cancer, Welby had similar thoughts. "I'll just say to everyone, if you're someone who prays, pray for them because that's ... can't go wrong, I mean," he said. "And if you're someone who doesn't pray, pray for them, because it can't do any harm and it might do some good."

As for Harry's UK visit, he did connect with the siblings of his late mother, Princess Diana, who attended the service held to honor the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, the Independent reports. Meanwhile, no one on his father's side of the family attended; the Daily Beast reports that all working royals were ordered to attend a garden party held at the same time at Buckingham Palace, a move the outlet calls a "harsh message of rejection" for Harry. (More Prince Harry stories.)