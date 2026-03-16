This May Explain Why Pain Lasts Longer for Women

When men complain of pain, they're often taken seriously. When women do it, they're often viewed as dramatic or hysterical. But new research suggests women's pain is not only very real, but longer lasting than what men experience, reports the Wall Street Journal. A new study in Science Immunology suggests testosterone helps men recover from pain faster and develop chronic pain less often than women. After traumatic injuries, 172 women and 73 men rated their pain over 12 weeks. At first, the men and women had "roughly the same pain severity," per NBC News. During recovery, however, the men's pain eased more quickly, and their blood showed higher levels of interleukin-10, a molecule that helps dial down pain and inflammation.