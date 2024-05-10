UN Vote on Palestine Seen as a Rebuke to US

The UN General Assembly voted by a wide margin on Friday to grant new "rights and privileges" to Palestine and called on the Security Council to favorably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The 193-member world body approved the resolution by a vote of 143-9 with 25 abstentions, per the AP. The United States was among the nine countries voting against it, along with Israel.

Symbolic: Nations can become full members of the UN only with the approval of the Security Council, and the US opposition makes it a moot point. Still, the vote is a "highly symbolic move that reflects growing global solidarity with Palestinians and is a rebuke to Israel and the United States," per the New York Times.