As Cohen Testifies, Trump Plays It Close to the Vest

Michael Cohen began his much-anticipated testimony in Donald Trump's hush-money trial Monday, with prosecutors starting by leading him through his role as Trump's fixer and attorney. For example, he told the court he would do "whatever" Trump needed, and lie if necessary. "I did if it was what was needed in order to accomplish the task," Cohen said, per the Washington Post. "The only thing that was on my mind was to accomplish the task, to make him happy." Meanwhile, outlets were focusing on how Trump was reacting to his one-time confidant speaking against him:

"Trump stares straight ahead as Cohen walks in and only glances over in his direction after he has passed by the defense table," writes Kate Christobek in the New York Times, describing Cohen's entrance. Colleague Jonah Bromwich adds that the "energy in the room is still tense, but not as jagged or discomfiting as it was when Stormy Daniels first took the stand."