As Cohen Testifies, Trump Plays It Close to the Vest

No eye contact between them as former fixer takes the stand
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 13, 2024 10:35 AM CDT
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court on Monday in New York.   (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Michael Cohen began his much-anticipated testimony in Donald Trump's hush-money trial Monday, with prosecutors starting by leading him through his role as Trump's fixer and attorney. For example, he told the court he would do "whatever" Trump needed, and lie if necessary. "I did if it was what was needed in order to accomplish the task," Cohen said, per the Washington Post. "The only thing that was on my mind was to accomplish the task, to make him happy." Meanwhile, outlets were focusing on how Trump was reacting to his one-time confidant speaking against him:

  • "Trump stares straight ahead as Cohen walks in and only glances over in his direction after he has passed by the defense table," writes Kate Christobek in the New York Times, describing Cohen's entrance. Colleague Jonah Bromwich adds that the "energy in the room is still tense, but not as jagged or discomfiting as it was when Stormy Daniels first took the stand."

  • "Trump did not appear to make eye contact with Cohen as the lawyer began his testimony," per the AP.
  • Early on, Cohen is asked to identify Trump in the courtroom, which he does. "There's no reaction from Trump," per CNN. "His eyes appear closed as Cohen identifies him." The Washington Post has a similar take: Trump "isn't betraying much emotion as Michael Cohen starts his testimony."
  • The Hill reports that Trump has kept his eyes closed through much of the early testimony, "but he does not appear to be asleep, as he has been fidgeting in his chair as Cohen walks the jury through his background and initial days at the Trump Organization," Jurors, it adds, appear to be paying close attention to Cohen's testimony, and some were taking notes.
