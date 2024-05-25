Amazon Has Officially Co-Opted the Name Alexa

Where did all the Alexas go? Sherwood News asked this question after OpenAI announced its new ChatGPT-4o voice assistant (which doesn't go by Scarlett, but sure does sound like a certain actor by that name). Amazon's Alexa unsurprisingly rocked the boat in baby names when it was launched in 2014. Per the Washington Post, close to 130,000 people are named Alexa in the US, while according to Statista, 71.6 million Americans use Amazon's Alexa. But scribbling the name Alexa on birth certificates plummeted from more than 6,000 in 2015 to just 490 last year (Statista shows the steady decline in a handy graph).