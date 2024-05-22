Everest may have claimed two victims on Tuesday. A 40-year-old British climber and his 23-year-old Sherpa guide are missing after an ice collapse near the summit, reports the Daily Beast . Daniel Paul Paterson and Pas Tenji Sherpa were descending after reaching the summit when a "cornice broke off and washed down a few climbers including Daniel and his guide towards the Tibet side," a member of his expedition tells the UK Times . They were climbing with the outfit 8K Expeditions, which says search-and-rescue teams have been deployed.

At least four other climbers who were swept away in the same area were rescued, per ExplorersWeb. It appears the climbers were standing on an ice ledge at a location known as the Hillary Step below the summit when the ice gave way. "Luckily, the fixed rope held," and those four were pulled back to safety, according to the post. If the two missing climbers were killed, they would be the fourth and fifth fatalities of the season. (More Mount Everest stories.)