UK's Sunak Makes Surprise Election Move

With his Conservative Party far behind the opposition Labour Party in the polls, Prime Minister has surprised Britain by calling an election for July 4. The latest possible election date would have been January 28 and a fall election had been widely expected. In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak confirmed the election date and said King Charles III had granted the dissolution of Parliament, the Guardian reports. "Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future," said Sunak, whose party has been in power for 14 years.

Sunak is the third prime minister since Boris Johnson led the party to a landslide win in the December 2019 general election. After Johnson resigned, Liz Truss was in office for just 49 days. In his remarks outside Downing Street, Sunak said that since the last election, the country has been through its most challenging time since World War II.