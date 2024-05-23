Reese's Sued Over Candy That Doesn't Look as Cool as Promised

Once again, the Hershey Company is being sued by consumers who feel its products aren't living up to what's promised on the packaging. This time, it's four people in Florida suing over Reese's products that, they say, don't look anything like what they're advertised to look like, NPR reports. Among the products they cite are Reese's Medals, Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Reese's White Ghosts, Reese's Peanut Butter Bats, and Reese's Peanut Butter Footballs, most of which were also mentioned by a Florida woman who sued the company in January for the same reason.

The latest lawsuit references the "explicit carved-out artistic designs" that appear on the chocolate as shown on the packaging. The reality, however, is "blank" chocolate, the suit says. The plaintiffs say the attractive designs were only added to packaging in recent years, in order to bump up sales, USA Today reports. "Hershey's deceptive advertising is causing many consumers to purchase the products because of the cool and beautiful carved out designs on the products' packaging, when they would have not purchased the products if they were truthfully advertised," the suit says. Anyone who has purchased one of the products in the past three years is invited to join the cause, as the plaintiffs are seeking class-action status. (More Reese's peanut butter cups stories.)