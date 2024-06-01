When It Comes to Retirement, a Possible 'Cultural Shift'

Less than a decade ago, the percentage of Americans who anticipated they'd work past age 62 hovered close to 60%. Now, that figure comes in at less than half: According to the SCE Labor Market Survey released in March and cited by Liberty Street Economics, only about 46% of those polled expected to work past 62—a 9.5% drop since the start of the pandemic in 2020. "The decline is broad-based across age, education, and income groups," write researchers from the New York Fed.

Actual retirement: That magic "62" tracks with the Employee Benefit Research Institute's latest retirement-confidence survey, which finds the median age of retirement to be 62, Axios reports. Not even a third of retirees work until 65 these days, the same survey found.