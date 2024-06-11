He Is This Year's 'Outstanding Chef'

They are essentially the Oscars of the food world, notes CNN. The James Beard Foundation has named its top chefs and restaurants in the US for 2024, and the big winners have an international theme. The full list is at Eater. Some highlights:

Outstanding chef: Michael Rafidi of the restaurant Albi in Washington, DC. Rafidi, who is Palestinian, uses Old World techniques. Everything, for example, is cooked over charcoal. Menu items include grape leaves stuffed with lamb, as well as sfeeha, or meat pies. "This is for Palestine and all the Palestinian people out there," he told the AP after winning.