16-Time Champ Joey Chestnut Banned From Hot-Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, who's won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest every 4th of July for the past eight consecutive years, and 16 times overall, is banned from this year's Independence Day event. The problem? The competitive eater has taken a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, which makes plant-based hot dogs and is a Nathan's competitor, PIX11 News reports. "It would be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, 'I'm going to represent Adidas, too,'" explains a rep from Major League Eating, the organization that oversees professional competitive eating events.

The word from MLE: "For nearly two decades, we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."