Best, Worst US Cities for Staycations

Orlando ranks first, with Fremont, California, dead last
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2024 11:30 AM CDT
The Cincinnati skyline. The city ranks third on the list, largely because there is lots to do outdoors.   (Getty / RudyBalasko)

When it comes to ranking cities for staycations, Orlando appears to have a Disney-shaped advantage. The Florida city is No. 1 out of 182 cities in a new Wallet Hub ranking. The site used a number of metrics, including things to do (having Disney World in your backyard evidently scores points), restaurant costs, parks, spas, massage costs, summer weather, etc. Residents of Cincinnati might be pleased to see their No. 3 ranking (thanks mainly to parks and other outdoor options), while those in Fremont, California, finished dead last because of low scores across the board. The top and bottom 10, with overall scores:

  1. Orlando, Florida, 61.85
  2. Honolulu, Hawaii, 60.92
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio, 60.79
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada, 60.72
  5. Tampa, Florida, 58.38
  6. Chicago, Illinois, 57.50
  7. San Diego, California, 57.23
  8. Atlanta, Georgia, 56.21
  9. New Orleans, Louisiana, 55.97
  10. Tucson, Arizona, 55.70

  1. Moreno Valley, California, 29.26
  2. Santa Ana, California, 29.06
  3. Hialeah, Florida, 28.85
  4. Laredo, Texas, 28.47
  5. Santa Clarita, California, 28.37
  6. Yonkers, New York, 28.34
  7. Chula Vista, California, 27.76
  8. Pearl City, Hawaii, 27.46
  9. Irving, Texas, 26.53
  10. Fremont, California, 25.23
