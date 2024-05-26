With His Brother, He Crafted the World's Most-Played Song

Richard M. Sherman, one half of the prolific, award-winning pair of brothers who helped form millions of childhoods by penning the instantly memorable songs for Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang—as well as the most-played tune on Earth, "It's a Small World (After All)"—has died at age 95. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Sherman died Saturday in a Los Angeles hospital due to age-related illness, per the AP.



Sherman, together with his late brother Robert, won two Academy Awards for Walt Disney's 1964 smash Mary Poppins—best score and best song, "Chim Chim Cher-ee." They also picked up a Grammy for best movie or TV score. Robert Sherman died in London at age 86 in 2012.