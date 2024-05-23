Competitive Eating Champ Is Calling It Quits

Six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champ Takeru Kobayashi isn't giving up hot dogs, but he's going to stop gobbling them by the dozen. In the Netflix documentary Hack Your Health—The Secrets of Your Gut, Kobayashi announced he is retiring because he's worried about what decades of competitive eating has done to his body, Fox News reports. "I worry about the consequences of my decision, but most importantly, I want to repair my brain and gut," he said. Kobayashi said his appetite has declined in recent years and he no longer feels hungry. He said he once went three days without eating.