Firemen Evacuated a Dublin Hotel. The Fonz Was There

Henry Winkler is typically known on social media for posting feel-good content and pictures of himself holding his catch of the day . This week, however, one featured image on X showed the Barry and Happy Days actor smiling next to a group of firemen in Dublin, along with a message of thanks. That's because on Wednesday morning, the 78-year-old actor best known as the Fonz was one of the guests evacuated from the Irish capital's Shelbourne hotel, after a fire broke out on the building's fifth floor, reports People .

"When I heard the fire alarm, I thought it was the clock radio," Winkler told RTE. "I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, you know, like another guest. And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing." It was only when he phoned the front desk that he discovered that he had to evacuate.

The actor said that he'd only arrived in Dublin the night before—the Guardian notes that he's there to promote his latest memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz ... and Beyond—and that he "cannot wait" to see the rest of the city after his "amazing adventure" at the hotel. He also called local firefighters "wonderful," adding to RTE, "Firemen are some of my favorite human beings. Firemen and firewomen. They run in when other people are running out." (More Henry Winkler stories.)