Taylor Swift Makes Big Announcement at 100th Eras Gig

The end of Eras is coming. Taylor Swift marked the 100th date of her record-breaking concert tour Thursday night by confirming that it will end in December, NBC News reports. "The celebration of the 100th show for me means the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," she told fans in Liverpool, England. "That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour."

The tour began in March last year and is expected to conclude with dates in Vancouver in early December. The last Vancouver show, on Dec. 8, will be the 152nd date in the tour. Swift has added dates to the tour over the last year and this is the first time she has confirmed an end date, NBC reports. "It's taken over everything," Swift said Thursday night, per People. "I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups."

The tour set a record in December when it became the first to take in more than $1 billion. Another record was set Thursday when the Swift concert broke the all-time attendance record at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, the Liverpool Echo reports. The crowd included former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, returning to the stadium for the first time since his final game in charge last month. "I guess I am officially a 'Swiftie,'" he said on social media.