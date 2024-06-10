Bakery Accepts John Oliver's Cake Challenge

John Oliver is now a cake bear and a bakery in upstate New York that complained about his show Last Week Tonight snapping up equipment from a defunct Red Lobster is set to get some new ovens after all.



On his show Sunday, Oliver joked about how Deising's Bakery and Restaurant owner Eric Deising had asked the restaurant for a 36-inch flat grill/oven and a commercial kitchen convection oven. "OK, first, with all due respect, if you wanted equipment from that Red Lobster, leaving a note on the door is a weird way to get it," Oliver said, per the Hollywood Reporter. "The restaurant just closed down. It's like going to a cemetery and leaving a note on a tombstone that says, 'Hey, can I have your socks?'"