Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son Found in Creek

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are asking for prayers for their 3-year-old son, who has not regained consciousness since being found in a creek on Tuesday. Levi is in critical condition in a Salt Lake City hospital. Mindy Clark, a family friend, posted a Wednesday update from his parents on Facebook that reads, "His sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that. We cuddled him all night and feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us. We can't be selfish and drag this out for days, he doesn't deserve that." But a subsequent post held a glimmer of hope: "Don't give up on my boy just yet," it read.

The later post says that after a shift change, the new doctor "felt strongly that we needed to give him more time," though "this doesn't mean that in 12 hours we won't be right back in the same position with him in my arms preparing for goodbye." Doctors plan to do an MRI on Friday or Saturday, CBS News reports.

The boy had been playing on a toy tractor outside his home in Beaver County, Utah, when his mother ran indoors for a moment. When she came out, he was gone, and his tractor was no longer upright. Kallie Wright called 911, then jumped in the water to try to find him, Clark said. Levi was later found unconscious in the water about a mile away from home. Spencer Wright comes from a family of rodeo stars, per KTVX. His father, Bill, is in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, and his siblings compete in events. Clark said the support Levi's parents have received from the rodeo community this week "means the world" to them. (More Utah stories.)