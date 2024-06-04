When it comes to how patients fare during pregnancy and after giving birth, the United States is lagging. According to new research released Tuesday by the private Commonwealth Fund, the US has the highest maternal mortality rate of the 14 high-income nations examined in the study, and Black women fare worst of all. "We can't just think of reproductive health at the time of pregnancy, because a lot happens after the baby is born," study co-author Munira Z. Gunja tells the Washington Post. "If we're not supporting women during this crucial time period, we're never going to solve this problem."

The numbers: Using data from the CDC and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which follows health system metrics, the study found that in 2022, 22 or so maternal deaths happened in the US for every 100,000 live births. Some 65% of those occurred after childbirth. More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are likely preventable, per the study.