With a jury now seated, Hunter Biden's trial on three felony firearms charges got underway Tuesday in Delaware with first lady Jill Biden again in attendance, along with his sister, Ashley Biden, and wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. A look:

The prosecution: NBC News reports that prosecutor Derek Hines told the courtroom during his opening statement that "no one is above the law. It doesn't matter who you are, or what your name is." Hines outlined Hunter Biden's lie in checking a box on an application to buy a gun that said he wasn't a drug user, per the AP. "No one is allowed to lie on a federal form like that, even Hunter Biden," Hines said.