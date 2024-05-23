It's an ominous pronouncement: "The forecast for named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a Thursday news conference. NOAA predicts eight to 13 hurricanes and 17 to 25 named Atlantic storms, meaning those with winds speeds of 39mph or above. "This season is looking to be an extraordinary one in a number of ways," Spinrad added. CBS News reports the season runs from June 1 to November 30. And as NBC News points out, NOAA isn't alone in its stance. More: