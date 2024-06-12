In Wyoming, Bill Gates Makes a Bet on Nuclear

When Bill Gates broke ground on a new construction site Monday in Wyoming, he made a big prediction: Everyone present, he said, was "standing on what will soon be the bedrock of America's energy future." A startup company he co-founded, TerraPower, is building what's described as a next-generation nuclear power plant that could be up and running by 2030, reports Quartz. Details:

The reactor: The plant is designed to be smaller and far less expensive than today's hulking US nuclear plants, reports the New York Times. One key difference is that its reactor will be cooled by liquid sodium instead of water, which allows it to operate at lower pressure and without the thick shielding needed with light-water reactors, explains the newspaper. A blog post by Gates also explains the technical differences. In emergencies, air vents, rather than "complicated pump systems," could kick in.