At Mayan Site, Only Boys Were Sacrificed

Researchers say they were stunned to discover that, contrary to depictions of the Mayan people sacrificing young girls or "virgin maidens" in religious rituals, sacrifice victims whose remains were found at Chichen Itza were all young boys—and many of them were related to each other. It's impossible to tell the sex of young children from their skeletons, and researchers who tested DNA had expected all or most of the victims found in an underground cistern to be girls. "We kept rerunning the tests because we couldn't believe that all of them were male," lead researcher Rodrigo Barquera tells the New York Times. "It was just so amazing."

The team extracted and tested DNA from 64 of around 100 bodies found in the cistern, known as a chultun, CNN reports. All were boys, mostly between the ages of 3 and 6. Researchers say there were two sets of identical twins, and many others were siblings or cousins. The remains were discovered during excavations for an airport at the site in Mexico's Yucatan state in 1967.

Researchers believe the bodies were interred at the site over a 500-year period ending around AD1100, with most of the sacrifices occurring from AD800 to AD1000, when the Mayan city was at its peak.