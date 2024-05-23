More than three dozen people remain hospitalized after an incident of severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines plane on Tuesday, including a toddler, reports the BBC. The 2-year-old is receiving treatment in Bangkok for a concussion, per a doctor at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. The oldest patient is said to be in his 80s; a hospital rep says more than 100 people were treated overall. Twenty passengers who were aboard the Boeing 777 are still in the ICU, with many of them needing spinal surgery, report CBS News and the AP. Meanwhile, the 73-year-old British man who died on the flight has been identified as Geoff Kitchen, who's believed to have died of a heart attack. More developments:



Passengers: Some aboard the flight are now recalling their terrifying experience. "I was in absolute shock," Keith Davis tells the Wall Street Journal. He says when he leaned over to his wife to see if she was OK, "I realized I was dripping blood all over her." His wife is currently one of the passengers in the ICU, though she's stable and conscious. Another passenger described the ordeal as "sheer terror," per Fox Business. "The whole plane was shuddering," says Beverley Mayers. "I think we all thought the plane was going to fall apart."