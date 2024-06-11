Space Travel Hits Men Harder Than Women

Women appear to be better suited to spaceflight than men, researchers say. In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers say women were better able to withstand the stress spaceflight puts on the body, including the disruption of gene activity, the Guardian reports. They also recovered faster than men after returning to Earth. "Males appear to be more affected by spaceflight for almost all cell types and metrics," researchers wrote.



"The aggregate data thus far indicates that the gene regulatory and immune response to space flight is more sensitive in males," researchers wrote. "More studies will be needed to confirm these trends, but such results can have implications for recovery times and possibly crew selection, for example more females, for high-altitude, lunar, and deep space missions."