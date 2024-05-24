Israel Recovers Bodies of 3 More Hostages

The bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel's military said Friday. The Israel Defense Forces said the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux were found and their families were notified, the AP reports. The military said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection near the border and their bodies were taken to Gaza. Four hostages whose bodies were recovered last week were killed in the same area, according to the IDF. The military said the operation was carried out based on "precise intelligence" obtained recently.

Radoux, a 30-year-old Mexican-French national, was the boyfriend of Shani Louk, whose body was recovered last week, reports the Times of Israel. The couple and Yablonka, 42, among others, fled to Mefalsim after Hamas attacked the Supernova music festival. Nisenbaum, 59, had been on his way to collect his granddaughter from his son-in-law, a military officer who survived the attack. The Times reports that there had been no information on the status of the three and until recently, they had been thought to be alive. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.