Lawsuit: Sean Combs Raped, Threatened to Blacklist Woman

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Sean Combs in four "terrifying" encounters has become the latest person to file a lawsuit against the rapper, bringing the total to seven in six months. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, April Lampros said she was a student at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology in 1994 when she met Combs, who promised to mentor her, Fox News reports. The friendship, however, "manifested into an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex," the lawsuit states.

Lampros said the first sexual assault happened in 1995, after Combs pressured her to drink alcohol after they met up at a New York City bar, NBC News reports. She said Combs took her to a hotel, where he forced himself on her after she said she was feeling unwell. She said she passed out as he was raping her.