Lawsuit: Sean Combs Raped, Threatened to Blacklist Woman

She said promise of mentorship turned into 'aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 24, 2024 5:48 AM CDT
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018.   (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Sean Combs in four "terrifying" encounters has become the latest person to file a lawsuit against the rapper, bringing the total to seven in six months. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, April Lampros said she was a student at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology in 1994 when she met Combs, who promised to mentor her, Fox News reports. The friendship, however, "manifested into an aggressive, coercive, and abusive relationship based on sex," the lawsuit states.

  • Lampros said the first sexual assault happened in 1995, after Combs pressured her to drink alcohol after they met up at a New York City bar, NBC News reports. She said Combs took her to a hotel, where he forced himself on her after she said she was feeling unwell. She said she passed out as he was raping her.

  • According to the lawsuit, after the first rape, Combs "sent her gifts, cards, and flowers and used his power and access to music industry events to lure Ms. Lampros back to him." She said Combs forced himself on her again in a parking garage later in 1995.
  • Lampros said Combs was "angry, threatening, and forceful" and she felt "stuck with him," the lawsuit states, per Rolling Stone. "She felt that if she disobeyed him, he would take away her dreams of pursuing a career in his world," it states. "Mr. Combs would also threaten to blacklist her in the industry if she tried to mess with him in any way."
  • Lampros, a former intern at Arista Records, parent company of his Bad Boy Records label, said she was sexually assaulted a third time in 1996. She said Combs forced her and his then-girlfriend Kim Porter to take ecstasy. She said he raped her after pressuring her to have sex with Porter. According to the lawsuit, the final encounter happened in 2000, days after they ran into each other at an event. She said Combs came to her apartment and—after apologizing for his past behavior—started touching her against her will. She said she managed to fight him off and get him out of the apartment, Fox reports.

  • According to the lawsuit, somebody approached a man Lampros was dating in 2023 and told him he had seen a sex video of Lampros and Combs, Rolling Stone reports. She "was told that Mr. Combs apparently recorded them having sex without her knowing and showed it to multiple people," the lawsuit states.
  • The suit states that as a result of Combs' conduct, Lampros, 51, "has suffered and continues to suffer harm, including physical injury, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other consequential damages."
  • Combs posted an apology video Tuesday after footage emerged of him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. In a comment under the Instagram video, Chaka Khan's daughter, Indira Milini Khan, detailed an alleged incident in which Combs got in her mother's face and "publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic," People reports. "I'm glad this is happening to you," she wrote.
