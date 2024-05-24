American Sentenced, Freed by Turks and Caicos

The Pennsylvania tourist detained in Turks and Caicos for having ammunition in his luggage was released Friday after receiving a suspended sentence of 52 weeks. Bryan Hagerich, who was arrested in February while on vacation with his wife and children, could have received a prison term of 12 years, UPI reports. He said the ammunition was for hunting and he didn't realize it was in his travel bag. Judge Tanya Lobban Jackson pointed out that the defendant had no prior criminal history and cited "exceptional circumstances" in the case, as well as the effect Hagerich's arrest has had on his daughter. Jackson also imposed a $6,700 fine. Hagerich spent eight nights in jail before being released on bail.