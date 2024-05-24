These US Cities Are Heaven for Mosquitoes

Time to break out the repellent: Mosquito season is bearing down upon us. Pest control company Orkin wanted to see which cities in America have the most issues with the flying pests, so it analyzed the numbers on how many customers it provided residential mosquito treatments to in major metro areas between April 2023 and the end of March this year. Turns out the City of Angels is also the City of Blood-Sucking Insects, topping Orkin's list. Here, the cities that round out the top 10:



Los Angeles New York Chicago Dallas Atlanta Houston Washington, DC Philadelphia San Francisco Detroit