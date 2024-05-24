These US Cities Are Heaven for Mosquitoes

Time to break out the repellent: Mosquito season is bearing down upon us. Pest control company Orkin wanted to see which cities in America have the most issues with the flying pests, so it analyzed the numbers on how many customers it provided residential mosquito treatments to in major metro areas between April 2023 and the end of March this year. Turns out the City of Angels is also the City of Blood-Sucking Insects, topping Orkin's list. Here, the cities that round out the top 10:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. New York
  3. Chicago
  4. Dallas
  5. Atlanta
  6. Houston
  7. Washington, DC
  8. Philadelphia
  9. San Francisco
  10. Detroit
Live in one of these cities? Check out Reader's Digest for tips on how to keep the pesky bugs at bay, or Orkin to see which other cities make the top 50. (More mosquito stories.)

