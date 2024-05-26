American Pro Golfer Is Dead at 30

Grayson Murray, a golfer who had been brutally honest about his struggles with alcohol and depression, has died at age 30. The PGA announced the stunning news on Saturday, one day after Murray abruptly pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, reports CBS Sports. No cause of death has been revealed. "I am at a loss for words," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, per the AP. "The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."