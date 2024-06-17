Mountain Lion Found Dead Less Than a Mile From Planned Wildlife Crossing

A mountain lion was found dead on a California highway, less than a mile from where a wildlife crossing is in the process of being constructed. The animal was found in the far right lane of the southbound 101 near Agoura Hills early Saturday, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports. The regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation says there was fresh blood on the roadway and that the feline was most likely hit by a vehicle. The mountain lion was not wearing a monitoring collar, and its age and sex are not yet known, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The local population of mountain lions, also called cougars or pumas, are in danger of extinction as they are forced to engage in inbreeding due to their small numbers. There is a bigger, more genetically diverse population north of the area, which wildlife advocates hope to offer the local mountain lions access to via the wildlife crossing, on which construction started in 2022. Advocates also hope the crossing will save the big cats from being fatally struck on the 101 freeway as they attempt to get to the other side. The crossing is expected to be finished by late next year or early 2026. (More California stories.)