The Most Famous Rock, Paper, Scissors Game

Everyone knows the rules: Rock beats scissors, paper beats rock, and scissors beats paper. But if millions of dollars were at stake, which would you choose? As Artnet recounts, that very scenario once played out in Tokyo in the art world—and it turns out that "scissors" was the winning choice. The strangeness took place in 2005, when Japanese electronics company Maspro Denkoh decided to sell its $20 million art collection. The CEO, however, couldn't decide whether to let Sotheby's or Christie's have the auction honors, so he asked them to decide the matter in, yes, a game of rock, paper, scissors.