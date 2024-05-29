Report Alleges Diddy Was Violent While in College

A six-month Rolling Stone investigation has unearthed new allegations against the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, including that he publicly beat a girlfriend while a student at Howard University in the late 1980s. Combs allegedly attacked the woman outside her dorm, in view of her friends. One witness said Combs used a belt to strike the woman "all over the place" and "like really whupped her butt."

"We were telling him, 'Get off of her.' We were screaming for her," says another witness. The report, based on interviews with more than 50 people, also airs claims that the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment attacked a woman inside company offices in 1994 and groped a business associate at a party in 2001. Former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes says he helped pull Combs off the woman in the 1994 incident after he heard screams and the sound of breaking glass. The woman in the 2001 incident claims Combs had approached her boss to "solicit me for sex."

Sources say Combs also abused his longtime partner Kim Porter, who died in 2018. "If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship," former Bay Boy rapper Mark Curry tells Rolling Stone. "I think every relationship he may have had that I experienced around him was like that." These are just the latest allegations against Combs to surface since R&B singer Cassie Ventura filed a sex-trafficking lawsuit against the rapper in November. Video footage has since surfaced that shows Combs attacking Ventura in a hotel in 2016. Combs apologized publicly.

story continues below

In response to the Rolling Stone report, a rep said the mogul "cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable." In civil lawsuits, Combs is accused of drugging and raping women, hosting "sex-trafficking parties" with underage women and illegal drugs, and filming people having sex without their consent, per Forbes. Federal investigators have interviewed most of the plaintiffs as well as people who feature on videotapes obtained by investigators, CNN reports; sources tell the network investigators plan to bring accusers in front of a federal grand jury in New York. (Read much more from Rolling Stone here.)