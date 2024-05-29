Judge to Defendant on Zoom Call: 'Are You Driving?'

When Michigan man Corey Harris joined a court Zoom call in a case involving driving with a suspended license, the judge had an immediate question for him: "Are you driving?" Harris replied: "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office ... So just give me one second. I'm parking right now." Video of the May 15 court appearance in Ann Arbor shows that public defenders "looked disappointed and just as bewildered as the judge," KTLA reports.

Assistant public defender Natalie Tate moved to adjourn the case for four weeks "if the court would allow," but District Judge J. Cedric Simpson didn't allow it. "OK, so maybe I don't understand something," he said. "This is a driving while license suspended, and he was just driving, and he didn't have a license." Tate replied, "That is correct, your honor."

Simpson revoked Harris' bond and ordered him to report to the county jail by 6pm. Jalopnik notes that Harris was not only violating the law by driving with a suspend license, he was holding his cell phone while driving, which is illegal in Michigan. (More Michigan stories.)