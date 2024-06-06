Democrats Put GOP on the Record on Contraception

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic measure Wednesday to codify a federal right to contraception access. The bill would have prevented states from enacting legislation to limit access to forms of contraception including hormonal birth control and intrauterine devices, the Washington Post reports. Many Republicans called the bill unnecessary and government overreach; Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine were the only members of their party to vote to advance the measure. Every Democrat supported it.

"This should be an easy vote," Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said before the count, per the New York Times. "It almost shouldn't be necessary." But Democrats were maneuvering to put Republicans on the record on reproductive rights, an issue on which the GOP stance is unpopular with voters. In vitro fertilization may be put to a vote next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote. "I expect we will see a lot more show votes this summer," GOP Sen. John Thune had said Tuesday, per the AP. On Wednesday, Schumer countered that: "Today was not a show vote. This was a 'show us who you are' vote, and Senate Republicans showed the American people exactly who they are."

The Democratic effort to codify the right began when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago; Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion said the right to contraception is another issue the court should reconsider. Republicans have opposed the effort while saying they support access to contraception, per the Times. Schumer could bring the Right to Contraception Act up for a vote again later.