YouTube Tweaks Rules for Watching Gun Videos

Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project, said the change is a step in the right direction. But she questioned why it took so long. "Firearms are the number one cause of death for children and teens in America," said Paul, whose group has long sought stronger age controls on online gun videos, per the AP. "As always with YouTube, the real proof of change is whether the company enforces the policies it has on the books." Last year, researchers at Paul's group created YouTube accounts that mimicked the behavior of 9-year-old American boys with a stated interest in video games.

The researchers found that YouTube's recommendations system forwarded these accounts graphic videos of school shootings, tactical gun training videos, and how-to instructions on making firearms fully automatic. One video featured an elementary school-age girl wielding a handgun; another showed a shooter using a .50-caliber gun to fire on a dummy head filled with lifelike blood and brains. Many of the videos violated YouTube's own policies against violent or gory content. YouTube said the policy changes were designed as an update to reflect new developments, like 3D printed guns, which have become more available in recent years. YouTube requires users under 17 to get a parent's permission before using their site; accounts for users younger than 13 are linked to the parental account.