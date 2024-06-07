Prime Minister Attacked in Copenhagen Square

Denmark's prime minister was assaulted in a square of the nation's capital by a man who walked up to her and struck her, the government said. "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested," a statement by her office says, per the BBC . "The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident." Police confirmed the arrest but gave no details. There was no official word on whether Frederiksen was injured. "She seemed a little stressed," said a barista who works on the square and saw the prime minister escorted away.

The country votes Sunday in the EU election, and politicians in other nations have been attacked in the run-up. Frederiksen, a Social Democrat, has been campaigning with Christel Schaldemose, her party's EU lead candidate, per the AP; reports indicate the attack was not connected to an event. Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia was critically wounded in a shooting last month. A Social Democrat member of the European Parliament was beaten while campaigning in Germany, per Politico Europe, and a far-right politician in Germany was stabbed this week with a box cutter.

The attack on Frederiksen, who has been in office since 2019, was condemned by those of varied political convictions, in Denmark and elsewhere. "Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," Denmark's environment minister said. A Liberal Party candidate said, "Violence and assault undermine the public debate and thus our democracy." The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the assault "goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe." Roberta Metsola, president of the EU parliament, posted: "Violence has no place in politics. Keep strong, Mette!" (More Denmark stories.)