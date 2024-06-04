Jon Stewart Skewers Trump Conviction Coverage in 5 Points

Host blasts the left, the right, and the media
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2024 9:45 AM CDT

It was a one-two punch from Jon Stewart on Monday as the Daily Show host offered his typically skewering take on media coverage of former President Trump's fraud conviction. He also hit out at the left, the right, and, occasionally, both at the same time. The major points and punch lines, via Rolling Stone and the Daily Beast:

  • "For the left, the conviction was an exercise in concealed and controlled glee," Stewart said. The Dems' task now? Figuring out how to "exploit the moment politically without giving the impression that this was the plan all along."
  • He highlighted an awkward moment in President Biden's "Cheshire Cat press conference" where a reporter referred to Trump's claim that he's a political prisoner. Biden responded "in an unnecessarily creepy way," per the Daily Beast. It was "some kinda '70s sitcom freeze-frame," Stewart said. "Why does everything have to be so f---ing weird?"

  • He referred to corruption charges against two Democrats, as well as Hunter Biden's federal gun charges trial, pointing out that these examples disprove Trump's argument that the justice system is "rigged" to protect the left.
  • To Stewart, Republicans' claims of a sham show trial are equally deserving of ridicule. Given the overwhelming evidence presented, it seems they would've only been happy if Trump's family members were on the jury, Stewart joked.
  • As for the media, Stewart urged outlets to hold all politicians to account and said Trump, in particular, is getting away with too much. "That, ladies and gentlemen ... is why we need courts," he said. "What the courts do really well is look backwards and reconstruct the realities of what happened. The news media could do the same, but what they do instead is look forward and wildly speculate on the future."
