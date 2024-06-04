It was a one-two punch from Jon Stewart on Monday as the Daily Show host offered his typically skewering take on media coverage of former President Trump's fraud conviction. He also hit out at the left, the right, and, occasionally, both at the same time. The major points and punch lines, via Rolling Stone and the Daily Beast:

"For the left, the conviction was an exercise in concealed and controlled glee," Stewart said. The Dems' task now? Figuring out how to "exploit the moment politically without giving the impression that this was the plan all along."

He highlighted an awkward moment in President Biden's "Cheshire Cat press conference" where a reporter referred to Trump's claim that he's a political prisoner. Biden responded "in an unnecessarily creepy way," per the Daily Beast. It was "some kinda '70s sitcom freeze-frame," Stewart said. "Why does everything have to be so f---ing weird?"