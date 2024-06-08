Swiatek Dominates French Final

Iga Swiatek won her fourth French Open title in Paris on Saturday with a dominating performance that overwhelmed Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek's 6-2, 6-1 victory took 68 minutes, ESPN reports. It was her third singles championship in a row at Roland Garros, per Yahoo Sports , and the 21st consecutive match she's won there. Swiatek took 11 of the final 12 games for her fifth Grand Slam overall; she won the US Open in 2022. Paolini, who was playing in her first Grand Slam final, made 15 unforced errors. "It was the most challenging match I've played in my career," Paolini said.

Swiatek talked afterward about handling the pressure, including in a second-round match in which Naomi Osaka reached match point. "I have plenty of experiences where I felt stress or I knew that this match is going to be really important and a high-pressure match," Swiatek said. "But I was able to manage it." She's now won a Grand Slam on every surface but grass and is headed next to Wimbledon. "I'll work hard to play better there," Swiatek said Saturday. Paolini, 28, said she was pleased with her work at the French Open, raising her ranking to a career-high No. 7, but was overmatched. "She's already won four titles at 23 years old," Paolini said, "these numbers are not normal." (More French Open stories.)