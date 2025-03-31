March Madness May Need a New Name

Sometimes, the four teams left standing in the Final Four are notable for historic upsets that got them there. Sometimes, like this year, it's just the opposite. For only the second time in history, all the No. 1 seeds from their respective brackets reached the men's semifinals—Auburn, Duke, Houston, and Florida. The only other time it happened was 17 years ago, notes USA Today. An analysis at the Wall Street Journal wonders if the game has changed for good thanks to new rules related to easier transfers and lucrative name-image-likeness deals for players.