Skater Pulls Off Incredible Feat —With Broken Foot

Despite one of them having a broken foot, Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam of Team USA finished in seventh place last Thursday in the pairs free skate competition at the world figure skating championships in Boston. That was enough to ensure the United States will get at least two pairs spots at the 2026 Olympics, USA Today reports, as well as three spots at next year's world championships—and a chance for a third spot at the Olympics, which the US has not seen in pairs competition in decades. And O'Shea did it all despite the fact that five days prior he'd broken a bone in his foot, CBS News reports.