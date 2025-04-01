High Levels of Carbon Monoxide Found in Gardner Hotel Room

Officials in Costa Rica say high levels of carbon monoxide were found in the hotel room where the 14-year-old son of a former New York Yankees baseball player died during a family vacation. Authorities initially said the teen may have asphyxiated after vomiting, possibly due to food poisoning, but later said the teen's airway had not been obstructed . Final autopsy results could take months, but the latest update from Costa Rica's Judicial Investigative Agency (OIJ) says Gardner "may have died from inhaling" carbon monoxide, Us Weekly reports. The agency says there is a "specialized machine room" adjacent to the room the family was staying in, and that it could have caused "contamination" in that hotel room, People reports.

"We also have to wait for the final results of the forensic toxicology, which will determine exactly what caused the death of this young man," says the general director of the OIJ. "Nonetheless, the initial investigative findings indicate that the incident was due to this contamination, with levels as high as 600 parts per million detected—when the appropriate level in this case should be zero." The Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort says it is cooperating with investigators. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be fatal if inhaled. (It just killed three Boston women vacationing in Belize.)