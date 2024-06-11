As Tide Rose, Stranded Man Made a Plea for 'HELP'

A California kite surfer who found himself stranded on a narrow stretch of beach between a rising ocean and towering cliffs was rescued Sunday after using nearby rocks to spell out "HELP." The man became trapped on Davenport Landing Beach, northwest of Santa Cruz, amid challenging weather conditions, the Washington Post reports. With little on the beach to assist him, the man made use of what he could. He was "lucky" the pilot of a private helicopter happened to spot his message and call 911, Cal Fire Capt. Skylar Merritt tells the Los Angeles Times . The man, who was trapped for hours, had to wait in suspense, unsure that his thumbs up at the helicopter had conveyed the seriousness of his situation.

However, lifeguards with California State Parks were soon able to swim to the beach and make contact with the man, who did not require medical attention. A helicopter then arrived and hoisted the kite surfer to the cliff some 200 feet above, where firefighters were waiting, per the Post. Merritt said the man faced "a combination of decent size surf and what they call a wind shadow," where high bluffs block the breeze. The rescue was quick and "turned out well," he said. Still, he faulted the man for not informing friends or family where he was. The Times notes the tide was rising, so time was of the essence. "At the very least, the helicopter that spotted him made it much quicker, where he didn't have to worry about hypothermia or dehydration," Merritt said.