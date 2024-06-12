Pope Francis Once Again Accused of Using Anti-Gay Slur

Two weeks after he apologized for using an anti-gay slur, Pope Francis has been accused of using it again. The pontiff was reportedly behind closed doors at a meeting with priests Tuesday when he once again used the slur "frociaggine," which, according to Pink News, roughly translates to the f-pejorative anti-gay slur more commonly heard in English-speaking countries. Italian media reported the pope was bemoaning the fact that, in his view, there were too many gay men training to be priests in Catholic seminaries, but all the Vatican has said publicly is that the pope said the church should use "prudence" in admitting people "with homosexual tendencies" into seminaries. The New York Times reports it could not independently verify reports that the f-word was used during the meeting.