Nancy Mace Emerges Victorious From Primary Challenge

US Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination after a tumultuous second term in South Carolina that saw her go from an enemy to ally of former President Donald Trump and make headlines for plenty of things off the House floor, the AP reports. Mace defeated challengers Catherine Templeton and Bill Young in voting that ended Tuesday. She will face a Democratic opponent in the general election in the 1st District, which is the closest thing South Carolina has to a swing district in the Republican-dominated state.

Trump's endorsement—after he called her crazy and terrible in 2022—is just one of many ways Mace has attracted a spotlight far greater than a typical second-term member of Congress. She's a regular on interview shows, often antagonizing the hosts. She calls for her party to moderate on abortion and marijuana but joined some of the farthest right members to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Mace has said her positions and beliefs aren't erratic—she is just reflecting the values of the 1st District, which stretches from the centuries-old neighborhoods of Charleston down the coast to Beaufort County's booming freshly built neighborhoods of retirees moving to South Carolina from somewhere else.

The Democrats have a primary in the 1st District too. Businessman and former International African American Museum CEO Michael Moore faces Mac Deford, a Citadel graduate and lawyer for a couple of the larger bedroom communities in the district. South Carolina lawmakers drew the district to be more Republican after the seat flipped for one term in 2018. The 1st District was the only congressional district won by Nikki Haley over Trump in the 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary.