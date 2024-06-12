Fed Predicts Just One Rate Cut This Year

The Federal Reserve, as widely predicted, held its key interest rate steady once again on Wednesday. The Fed's benchmark rate remains at a 23-year-high of between 5.25% and 5.5%. While nobody was expecting a big surprise with interest rates Wednesday, investors were waiting for an update on projected rate cuts. The central bank projected just one cut this year, down from a prediction of three in March, though the views of individual members differed, the New York Times reports. Eight policymakers predicted two rate cuts before the end of the year, seven predicted one, and four expected that there would be no cuts at all.

The central bank, which has kept its key interest rate at the same level since July last year, said the economy is growing at a steady pace and hiring has "remained strong," the AP reports. "Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated," the Fed said, per CNBC. In a change from May, when it said there had been a lack of "further progress" in taming inflation, the Fed said there had been "modest further progress" toward its target of bringing inflation down to 2%. The Fed now expects to make four rate cuts next year, up from a previous prediction of three, the Times reports. (More Federal Reserve stories.)