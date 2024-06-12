Court Dismisses Lawsuit From Race Massacre Survivors

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from the last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The decision dampened the hope of advocates for racial justice that the government would make amends for one of the worst single acts of violence against Black people in US history, the AP reports. The nine-member court upheld the decision made by a district court judge in Tulsa last year's ruling that the plaintiff's grievances about the destruction of the Greenwood district, although legitimate, did not fall within the scope of the state's public nuisance statute.

"Plaintiffs do not point to any physical injury to property in Greenwood rendering it uninhabitable that could be resolved by way of injunction or other civil remedy," the court wrote in its decision. "Today we hold that relief is not possible under any set of facts that could be established consistent with plaintiff's allegations."